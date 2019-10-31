'The Addams Family' Composers Mychael and Jeff Danna Featured in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

The brothers also wrote the score for Pixar's upcoming 'Onward.'

Composers and brothers Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna talk about their spooky score for the recently released animated feature The Addams Family in a Halloween episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen series.

Helmed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, The Addams Family is based on the classic Charles Addams comics.

Mychael is the Academy Award-winning composer of Life of Pi, and Jeff’s solo film credits include Silent Hill and The Kids Stay in the Picture. Together, they have done extensive TV work, as well as scores for features including The Breadwinner, The Good Dinosaur and Pixar’s upcoming animated adventure, Onward.

