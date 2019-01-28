What to Know About the Art Directors Guild's Annual Awards

In three of the last five years, the winner of the ADG award for a period film won the Oscar in production design.

The Art Directors Guild's 23rd annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, themed "Landscape of the Imagination," will be handed out Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Here are some things to know about the annual event--and what it might signal for the Oscars.

The ADG Awards divides live-action features into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary. Three of the five production design Oscar contenders are nominated in the period film category, and two of the Oscar contenders in production design are nominated in the fantasy category.

In the category for a period film, production design Oscar nominees First Man, The Favourite and Roma are nominated alongside The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Bohemian Rhapsody. Oscar contenders Black Panther and Mary Poppins Returns are nominated in the fantasy category, alongside Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The House with a Clock in its Walls and Ready Player One. And the contenders for the award for a contemporary film are A Quiet Place, A Star is Born, Crazy Rich Asians, Mission: Impossible — Fallout and Welcome to Marwen.

With her Oscar nomination for Black Panther, Hannah Beachler became the first African-American nominated for an Academy Award in production design.

Beachler has been working with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler since his first feature, Fruitvale Station. She also production designed best picture winner Moonlight for Barry Jenkins.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film category went on to win the Oscar in production design three times.

That occurred in 2014 for The Great Gatsby, in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel and last year for The Shape of Water. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the ADG's fantasy category, Mad Max: Fury Road, in 2016. And in 2017 La La Land picked up the ADG Award in the category for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.

The category for feature animation was first presented last year, and it was awarded to Coco.

This year, the ADG nominees for an animated feature are Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks The Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The complete list of nominees can be found here.

Oscar winner Adam Stockhausen (The Grand Budapest Hotel) is a double ADG nominee.

He's nominated in the fantasy feature category for Ready Player One, and the feature animation category for Isle of Dogs.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald's production designer Stuart Craig has designed every movie in the Harry Potter franchise.

Craig is also a three-time Oscar winner for Gandhi, Dangerous Liaisons and The English Patient.

Four Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented during the evening.

The honorees are production designer Jeannine Oppewall, who was Oscar-nominated for L.A. Confidential, Pleasantville, Seabiscuit and The Good Shepherd; senior illustrator and Jurassic World production designer Ed Verreaux; scenic artist Jim Fiorito, who has created backdrops for films including The Right Stuff and Patriot Games; and set designer and art director William F. Matthews, whose work ranges from Poltergeist to Netflix's Godless.