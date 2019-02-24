Oscars: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Cinematography for 'Roma'

He has become the first to win the category for a film that he also directed.

Alfonso Cuaron became the first person to win a cinematography Oscar for a film that he also directed on Sunday at the 91st Academy Awards.

Cuaron was honored for his black-and-white rendering of Roma, which he also produced and wrote, drawing on his own recollections of his childhood and the women who raised him, in a dramatic moment that almost didn't air live on the board cast because cinematography was one of the categories that the Academy originally proposed to present during commercial break.

Before he presented the award, Tyler Perry took a jab at the Academy, noting he was pleased to be presenting the category live on air instead of during a commercial break.

Roma follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in a middle-class neighborhood in Mexico City.

This is the first time a black-and-white film won the cinematography Oscar since Janusz Kaminski claimed the trophy in 1994 for Steven Spielberg's Holocaust drama Schindler's List.

Cuaron topped a cinematography field that included Lukasz Zal for Cold War, Robbie Ryan for The Favourite, Caleb Deschanel for Never Look Away and Matty Libatique for A Star Is Born.

Cuaron stepped in as DP of Roma when his longtime cinematographer Emmanual “Chivo” Lubezki had to pull out due to the long 109-day shooting schedule. "I wrote it thinking of Chivo,” Cuaron says. “Chivo said, ‘Alfonso you have to do it.’”