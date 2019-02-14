American Cinema Editors Head Calls On Academy to Reverse Its Oscars Decision

"We respectfully ask that the Academy and ABC please consider an alternative to this decision and equally honor the people who actually make the movies," writes Stephen Rivkin.

American Cinema Editors president Stephen Rivkin issued a statement on the Academy's decision to present four Oscar categories during commercial breaks.

"The American Cinema Editors has been dedicated to elevating the perception of the art of film editing for nearly 70 years and we remain deeply committed to that core mission," the statement, signed by Rivkin, begins. "Although we understand the tremendous pressure put on the Academy by the ABC Network to shorten the show to 3 hours, we cannot agree with any idea that diminishes the effort for which we have fought so hard: to promote and recognize Film Editing as the key creative position that it holds in the process of making a film."

While taped versions of the winners' acceptance speeches will air later in the Feb. 24 broadcast, Steven Poster, president of the International Cinematographers Guild, issued a statement in which he said, "This change appears to elevate certain crafts above others."

Film editing is one of four categories affected, along with cinematography, makeup and hairstyling and live-action shorts.

Rivkin continues in his Thursday statement: "Compressing four categories and presenting them in a shortened version later during the Oscar telecast, will not amount to enough running time to save more than a handful of minutes. This is hardly enough to be worth the amount of negative sentiment expressed by our ACE membership and the industry as a whole. We respectfully ask that the Academy and ABC please consider an alternative to this decision and equally honor the people who actually make the movies."

Separately, an open letter to the Academy and the Oscars producers has been signed by members of numerous Academy branches, including film editors, urging the Academy to reverse its decision.

The Academy responded on Wednesday with a letter to members defending its plan to present four awards during commercial breaks, followed by taped excerpts later in the show, in order to save time on the broadcast.