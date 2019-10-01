American Society of Cinematographers to Be Honored at Engineering Emmy Awards

On the occasion of the American Society of Cinematographers' centennial year, the organization will receive the Philo T. Farnsworth corporate achievement award during the 71st Engineering Emmys Awards.

The ASC was founded in 1919 by a pioneering group of 15 cinematographers who helped bring motion imaging to prominence in popular culture. Specific to engineering, the society has over the years also provided the industry with counsel on technological standards and advances.

Also during the ceremony, Hugo Gaggioni, chief technology officer of Sony's broadcast and production systems division, will be presented the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award. During his 31 years with Sony, Gaggioni has pursued research in areas including digital video image processing, audio/video bandwidth compression and HDTV devices. He holds six patents and has authored 32 technical publications.

This year, the Engineering Emmys will be presented to the developers of Boris FX Sapphire plug-ins, Boris FX Mocha Pro motion tracking software, iZotope RX 7 audio repair toolset, FabFilter Pro-Q3 equalizer, Silhouette rotoscoping system and the JPEG (Joint Photographic Experts Group) format.

Criminal Minds’ Kirsten Vangsness is set to return to host the awards, which will be presented Oct. 23 at the JW Marriott Hotel at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.