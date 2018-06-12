Kees Van Oostrum Re-Elected President of American Society of Cinematographers

This will be his third consecutive one-year term.

Kees Van Oostrum has been re-elected to his third consecutive one-year term as president of the American Society of Cinematographers.

Also during Monday night's ASC board meeting, the society re-elected Bill Bennett, John Simmons and Cynthia Pusheck as vice presidents; Levie Isaacks as treasurer; David Darby as secretary; and Isidore Mankofsky as sergeant-at-arms.

It will be a busy year for the ASC, as in 2019 the society celebrates its centennial. "We plan to usher in the 100th anniversary of the ASC in a way that commemorates our heritage and positions our members to maintain a leadership role in the evolution of the art and craft of image making," Van Oostrum said.

The Dutch cinematographer's work in television includes his Emmy-nominated Return to Lonesome Dove (1993) and Miss Rose White (1992), as well as the films Gods & Generals (2003), Gettysburg (2004) and Spartacus (2004).