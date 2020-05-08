American Society of Cinematographers Forms COVID-19 Committee

In response to the impact of COVID-19 on production, the American Society of Cinematographers has formed a Future Practices Committee.

Chaired by cinematographers Amy Vincent (Upload) and Erik Messerschmidt (Mindhunter), the committee intends to "meet" three times a week to discuss COVID-19, future working practices, and how to maintain "creative integrity" during the crisis.

"Members of the ASC are uniquely qualified to advise and propose creative and technical solutions, as we adopt, and adapt, to new health and safety protocols. As the industry works to design and implement these new guidelines we must be cognizant of not just how they will impact our schedules, budgets and crew members, but also, the images we work so hard to create. This must be done while remembering our number one priority; the health and safety of the cast and crew," reads a portion of the committee's mission statement.

ASC, an invitation-only honorary society, notes that the International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600) continues to work on labor issues, "so this committee's intention is not to formulate alternative recommendations or working guidelines. Instead we intend to reflect on the IA and Studio guidelines and communicate directly with Local 600 and similar committees at the DGA, the PGA and SAG, as well as our trusted vendors and crew members."

"As cinematographers, we make decisions that deeply affect the balances of the creative endeavor with logistics, use of resources, and the interaction of crew and production. This crucial role on the set mandates our participation in planning for the challenges ahead," according to the statement.