American Society of Cinematographers to Honor Jeff Bridges

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges will receive the American Society of Cinematographers' Board of Governors Award during the 33rd annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement, which is set to be held Feb. 9 at Hollywood & Highland’s Ray Dolby Ballroom.

“Jeff Bridges is an extraordinary talent on the screen, and also a remarkable person off screen," ASC president Kees van Oostrum said Thursday in a statement. “He is beloved by many for his achievements as an outstanding Oscar-winning actor. We at the ASC feel like Jeff is one of us, because he shares our passion for creating artful imagery through his still photography.”

On sets, Bridges regularly takes behind-the-scenes pictures of the actors, crew and locations. After completion of each motion picture, he edits the images into a book and presents copies to his collaborators. Bridges’ photographs have been featured in Premiere and Aperture, and he has had gallery exhibitions around the world including at George Eastman House in Rochester, New York, and the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego. In 2013, Bridges was the recipient of an Infinity Award, presented by the International Center of Photography.

In 2003, PowerHouse Books released Pictures: Photographs by Jeff Bridges, a hardcover book containing a compilation of his photographs taken on numerous film locations over the years. Proceeds from the book are donated to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

Bridges won an Oscar for his portrayal of Bad Blake in Crazy Heart and earned additional nominations for his performances in Hell or High Water, True Grit, The Contender, Starman, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot and The Last Picture Show. His credits also include Seabiscuit, The Big Lebowski, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Tron and, most recently, Bad Times at the El Royale.

This year’s ASC Awards ceremony will also celebrate the organization’s centennial.