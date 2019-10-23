American Society of Cinematographers Taps 4 Veteran Lensers for Special Honors

The American Society of Cinematographers on Wednesday said that four veteran directors of photography will be honored at its upcoming ASC Awards gala.

The organization will recognize Frederick Elmes with its Lifetime Achievement Award, Donald A. Morgan with the Career Achievement in Television Award, Bruno Delbonnel with the International Award and Don McCuaig with the Presidents Award. The honors will be handed out at the annual ASC awards gala Jan. 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

"These filmmakers have contributed greatly to the legacy of cinematography over the course of their ongoing careers," ASC President Kees van Oostrum said. "They've amazed audiences with their compelling visuals and inspired peers and emerging filmmakers."

Elmes has collaborated several times with such directors as David Lynch (Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart), John Cassavetes (The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, Opening Night), Ang Lee (The Ice Storm, Ride With the Devil, Hulk) and Jim Jarmusch (Night on Earth, Coffee and Cigarettes, Broken Flowers, Paterson). He won Independent Spirit Awards for Night on Earth and Wild at Heart and earned a third nomination for Blue Velvet. He is currently working on an untitled documentary by Bennett Miller and The Jesus Rolls, a feature film written and directed by John Turturro.

Morgan has won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on shows including Home Improvement, The Ranch and Mr. Belvedere. Over the course of his career, he's amassed nearly 130 credits as cinematographer, including lensing over 100 episodes shows including Girlfriends (171), My Wife and Kids (114), Home Improvement (190) and Last Man Standing (150), along with numerous pilots including Hot in Cleveland, 227, Reba, The Nanny, Boy Meets World, Mr. Belvedere and The Golden Girls.

Delbonnel is a five-time Oscar nominee for Darkest Hour, Inside Llewyn Davis, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, A Very Long Engagement and Amélie. Other credits include The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Francofonia, Big Eyes, Dark Shadows, Faust and Across the Universe. Earlier this year, the Cannes Film Festival bestowed Delbonnel with the Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award. His next projects include Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window and Joel Coen's adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth.

McCuaig's career began at NBC on The Andy Williams Show in the staging department, transitioning to electronic broadcast at ABC and then becoming a newsreel and sports photojournalist for the CBC and Montreal Olympics. Over his career, he has amassed more than 75 narrative TV credits and has shot second unit on numerous features. He founded a production company that was contracted by Fox to provide second unit resources for nearly a decade. In addition to teaching ASC master classes, he serves as chairman of ASC's Awards Committee.

