Andy Serkis to Receive IBC's Highest Honor

The International Honor for Excellence will be presented Sept. 15 during the IBC awards ceremony in Amsterdam.

Andy Serkis will receive the IBC's highest honor, the International Honor for Excellence, at the International Broadcasting Convention awards ceremony Sept. 15 in Amsterdam.

"The International Honor for Excellence has a long history of rewarding those who have transformed our creative vision. Andy Serkis has achieved this by bringing extraordinary humanity to computer-generated characters," said IBC CEO Michael Crimp. Past recipients of this award have included James Cameron, Peter Jackson, Ang Lee and Jeffrey Katzenberg,

With motion capture techniques, Serkis has performed roles including Caesar in the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kong in Peter Jackson's King Kong and the iconic Gollum in Jackson's The Lord of the Rings. For his role as Caesar, Serkis earned an acting nomination from the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

He is also a director and producer, and through his Imaginarium Studios in London made Mowgl: Legend of the Jungle. For this production, he performed the role of Baloo alongside Christian Bale's Bagheera.

"I feel incredibly honored to have been chosen as the recipient of this prestigious IBC Award," Serkis said. "In turn, I must share my appreciation with the phenomenal legion of creative artists, visionaries and pioneers that I've been lucky enough to dance with on this journey of next-generation storytelling."

At IBC, Serkis will also be featured in a keynote conversation with The Hollywood Reporter tech editor Carolyn Giardina.