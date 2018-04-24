Andy Serkis Unveils First Look at Darker 'Jungle Book' Film 'Mowgli'

"This is trying to delve into Kipling's book and the journey for Mowgli as a outsider," the director said Tuesday at CinemaCon.

Tuesday at CinemaCon, Andy Serkis introduced a first look at Warner Bros.' Mowgli with two-and-a-half minutes of material that revealed a dark, gritty live action/CG retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s classic The Jungle Book — and a distinctly different look and feel compared with Disney's 2016 The Jungle Book.

"People are so used to the 1968 [Disney animated version]," said Serkis, who directed the film and also plays Baloo. "This is trying to delve into Kipling's book and the journey for Mowgli as a outsider, as an other, trying to find his identity."

Part of that, he said, comes from the mentorship of the character around him as he goes from an orphaned child to a leader in the jungle. The clips included Mowgli as a baby and the residents of the Indian jungle include Shere Khan and Kaa.

The preview appeared to be well received by the CinemaCon crowd. Still, with two Jungle Book films, Mowgli is risky venture and the situation is a unique one. Disney’s Jon Favreau-directed The Jungle Book, which was a critical and financial success when it opened in 2016, earning $966.6 million worldwide as well as collecting strong reviews and an Oscar for the visual effects. A sequel is also in the plans, though Favreau is currently busy directing his next feature, Disney’s The Lion King.

At CinemaCon, Serkis was joined on stage by Mowgli cast members Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Kan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Matthew Rhys (John Lockwood) and Rohan Chand (Mowgli).

As an actor, Serkis has plenty of performance capture experience, from playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings films to Caesar in The Planet of the Apes. "Andy is the undisputed master of this form,” said Cumberbatch. “and he’s a fantastic storyteller who understands character and motivation."

Blanchett—who first worked with Serkis on Lord of the Rings, related that the first thing she did to prepare for her role as Kaa was to watch an online clip of an anaconda battling a crocodile. “Wow, the croc lost,” she said.

Saying that he grew up reading Kipling’s stories, Chand said this was a “great opportunity to explore Mowgli and delve into his character."

Mowgli opens Oct. 19.