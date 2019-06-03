'Angry Birds Movie 2' Gets Social With PlayStation VR Game

XR Games, Sony Pictures and Rovio Entertainment are launching The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure, a game for PlayStation VR incorporating the system's "Social Screen" feature.

Based on Sony Pictures' upcoming The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Rovio's popular Angry Birds brand, the game allows players to team up to run a submarine within the story of the new movie. In the story, Red (voiced in the film by Jason Sudeikis) and the birds must set aside their differences with Leonard (voiced by Bill Hader) and the pigs and travel together inside a submarine en route to take on a shared foe that threatens to destroy both of their islands.

According to the companies, one player uses the PlayStation VR headset, while up to three friends could play the same game simultaneously on the same TV using the connected PlayStation4 system and Dualshock 4 wireless controllers. The VR player takes on the role of Leonard, while the social screen players control the sub’s crew, including Red, Chuck (voiced by Josh Gad in the film) and new movie character Silver (voiced by Rachel Bloom).

“VR is an exciting medium, but there are not yet enough games that can be enjoyed with family and friends in the real world,” explains Bobby Thandi, founder and CEO at XR Games, a Leeds, UK-headquartered startup that develops VR/AR games. “We saw an opportunity to introduce new players to PS VR by making a game in which VR and TV players have different viewpoints and responsibilities within the same funny, team-spirited game."

Added Jake Zim, senior vp of VR at Sony Pictures Entertainment, “At Sony Pictures VR, we believe that VR should be social, cooperative and fun. We’re excited about XR Games’ unique take on The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR game because friends and frenemies alike can team up and work toward a common goal."

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is slated to open Aug. 16.