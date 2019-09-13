Animation Is Film Festival 2019 Lineup Revealed

The third annual event will open with the U.S. premiere of GKIDS' 'Weathering With You' and close with the West Coast premiere of 'I Lost My Body.'

The Animation is Film Festival announced the preliminary competition lineup for its third annual festival, which will be held Oct. 18-20 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It will open with the U.S. premiere of Weathering With You from Makoto Shinkai, which GKIDS will release in the U.S., and close with the West Coast premiere of I Lost My Body from Jeremy Clapin, which was acquired by Netflix.

Presented by indie distributor GKIDS in partnership with the Annecy International Animation Festival, Animation is Film will also include special programs, including behind-the-scenes looks at Disney's upcoming Frozen 2 and Netflix's upcoming Klaus.

The Hollywood Reporter's Carolyn Giardina serves as a jury member at this festival.

The competition lineup follows:

Bombay Rose (India/UK/France/Qatar) – Gitanjali Rao

Children of the Sea (Japan) – Ayumu Watanabe

I Lost My Body (France) – Jeremy Clapin

Marona’s Fantastic Tale (France/Romania/Belgium) – Anca Damian

No. 7 Cherry Lane (Hong Kong SAR China) – Yonfan

Ride Your Wave (Japan) – Masaaki Yuasa

SHe (China) – Shengwei Zhou

The Swallows of Kabul (France) – Zabou Breitman & Elea Gobbe-Mellevec

Weathering With You (Japan) – Makoto Shinkai

White Snake (China) – Amp Wong & Ji Zhao