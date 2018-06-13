Animation Is Film Festival Returns to Los Angeles in October

Indie distributor GKIDS and France's Annecy International Animation Film Festival will present the second Animation Is Film fest Oct. 19-21 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

The event, which debuted in 2017, will showcase feature films, retrospectives and shorts. Last year, it opened with the premiere of GKIDS' The Breadwinner, which went on to win the festival competition and later earned an Oscar nomination. This week, it's playing in competition at Annecy.

Organizers say Animation Is Film was created to fill "a gap in the U.S. market by creating a world-class animation festival on par with the major events in Europe and Asia, and locating it in the world capital of filmmaking."