'The Breadwinner,' 'The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales' Receive Special Prizes at Annecy

The Annecy International Animation Festival presented 13 special prizes Friday, in advance of revealing its competition winners this weekend.

Honored films include The Breadwinner, whose composers Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, were recognized for best original music for a feature and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, directed by Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert, which received the Andre-Martin award for a French feature.

La Chute from Boris Labbe via Sacrebleu Productions won a pair of trophies, the FIPRESCI Award and the Andre-Martin special distinction for a French short.

The complete list of special prize winners follows:

Festivals Connexion Award — Region Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes/In partnership with Lumieres Numeriques & Meche Courte

Bloeistraat 11

Nienke Deutz

Lunanime BVBA, Need Productions, Windmill Film, Beast Animation

Belgium, The Netherlands

Junior Jury Award for a Graduation Film

Inanimate

Lucia Bulgheroni

NFTS — National Film and Television School

United Kingdom

Junior Jury Award for a Short Film

The Death, Dad & Son

Denis Walgenwitz, Vincent Paronnaud (Winshluss)

Je Suis Bien Content, Schmuny Productions

France

Young Audience Award

Vivat musketeers!

Anton Dyakov

Soyuzmultfilm

Russia

FIPRESCI Award

La Chute

Boris Labbe

Sacrebleu Productions

France

Best Original Music Award for a Short Film, sponsored by the SACEM

Denis Vautrin for Cadavre exquis

Stephanie Lansaque, François Leroy

Je Suis Bien Content

France

Best Original Music Award for a Feature Film, sponsored by the SACEM

Mychael & Jeff Danna for The Breadwinner

Nora Twomey

Cartoon Saloon

Canada, Irlande, Luxembourg

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution

The Swallows of Kabul

Elea Gobbe-Mevellec, Zabou Breitman

Les Armateurs, Melusine Production, Close Up Films

France, Luxembourg, Switzerland

"CANAL+ Creative Aid" Award for a Short Film

Happiness

Steve Cutts

United Kingdom

Andre-Martin Award for a French Feature Film

The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales

Benjamin Renner, Patrick Imbert

Folivari, Panique!, Studiocanal, RTBF/Be TV

France

Andre-Martin Award for a French Short Film

This Magnificent Cake!

Marc James Roels, Emma de Swaef

Best Animation, Vivement Lundi!, Pedri Animation BV

Belgium, France, The Netherlands

Andre-Martin Special Distinction for a French Short Film

La Chute

Boris Labbe

Sacrebleu Productions

France

City of Annecy Award

Mariposas

Andres Gomez Isaka, Mauricio Leiva Cock

LaFinka, Fidelio Films

Colombia