5:06pm PT by THR Staff
'The Breadwinner,' 'The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales' Receive Special Prizes at Annecy
The Annecy International Animation Festival presented 13 special prizes Friday, in advance of revealing its competition winners this weekend.
Honored films include The Breadwinner, whose composers Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, were recognized for best original music for a feature and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, directed by Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert, which received the Andre-Martin award for a French feature.
La Chute from Boris Labbe via Sacrebleu Productions won a pair of trophies, the FIPRESCI Award and the Andre-Martin special distinction for a French short.
The complete list of special prize winners follows:
Festivals Connexion Award — Region Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes/In partnership with Lumieres Numeriques & Meche Courte
Bloeistraat 11
Nienke Deutz
Lunanime BVBA, Need Productions, Windmill Film, Beast Animation
Belgium, The Netherlands
Junior Jury Award for a Graduation Film
Inanimate
Lucia Bulgheroni
NFTS — National Film and Television School
United Kingdom
Junior Jury Award for a Short Film
The Death, Dad & Son
Denis Walgenwitz, Vincent Paronnaud (Winshluss)
Je Suis Bien Content, Schmuny Productions
France
Young Audience Award
Vivat musketeers!
Anton Dyakov
Soyuzmultfilm
Russia
FIPRESCI Award
La Chute
Boris Labbe
Sacrebleu Productions
France
Best Original Music Award for a Short Film, sponsored by the SACEM
Denis Vautrin for Cadavre exquis
Stephanie Lansaque, François Leroy
Je Suis Bien Content
France
Best Original Music Award for a Feature Film, sponsored by the SACEM
Mychael & Jeff Danna for The Breadwinner
Nora Twomey
Cartoon Saloon
Canada, Irlande, Luxembourg
Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
The Swallows of Kabul
Elea Gobbe-Mevellec, Zabou Breitman
Les Armateurs, Melusine Production, Close Up Films
France, Luxembourg, Switzerland
"CANAL+ Creative Aid" Award for a Short Film
Happiness
Steve Cutts
United Kingdom
Andre-Martin Award for a French Feature Film
The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales
Benjamin Renner, Patrick Imbert
Folivari, Panique!, Studiocanal, RTBF/Be TV
France
Andre-Martin Award for a French Short Film
This Magnificent Cake!
Marc James Roels, Emma de Swaef
Best Animation, Vivement Lundi!, Pedri Animation BV
Belgium, France, The Netherlands
Andre-Martin Special Distinction for a French Short Film
La Chute
Boris Labbe
Sacrebleu Productions
France
City of Annecy Award
Mariposas
Andres Gomez Isaka, Mauricio Leiva Cock
LaFinka, Fidelio Films
Colombia
THR StaffTHRnews@thr.com @thr