Annecy Unveils Animated Feature Competition Lineup

The annual festival is set to be held online June 15-30.

The Annecy International Animated Film Festival, which this year will be held online June 15-30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday announced the films selected for its Official and Contrechamp feature film competitions.

The selections include Little Vampire from Joann Sfar, whose The Rabbi's Cat won Annecy's Cristal for best feature film in 2011; Calamity, a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary from Remi Chaye, who won the audience award in 2015 for Long Way North; and The Nose of the Conspiracy of Mavericks from Andrey Khrzhanovsky, whose The Grey Bearded Lion was honored at Annecy in 1995.

Earlier this year, the winner of the 2019 Cristal for a feature film, I Lost My Body, was nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars.

The feature films in the 2020 Official competition are:

The Nose or the Conspiracy of Mavericks, Andrey Khrzhanovsky (Russia)

Kill It and Leave This Town, Mariusz Willczynski (Poland)

Little Vampire, Joann Sfar (France)

Jungle Beat: The Movie, Brent Dawes (Mauritius)

Lupin III The First, Takashi Yamazaki (Japan)

Days War, Yuta Murano (Japan)

Ginger’s Tale, Konstantin Scherkin (Russia)

Bigfoot Family, Ben Stassen, Jérémie Degruson (Belgium, France)

Calamity, a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary, Rémi Chayé (France, Denmark)

Nahuel and the Magic Book, German Acuña (Chile)

The feature films in the Contrechamp competition are:

On Gaku: Our Sound!, Kenji Iwaisawa (Japan)

The Old Man – The Movie, Mikk Mägi, Oskar Lehemaa (Estonia)

Lava, Ayar Blasco (Argentina)

Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus, Dalibor Baric (Croatia)

Beauty Water, Kyung-hun Cho (South Korea)

My Favorite War, Ilze Burkovska Jacobsen (Latvia, Norway)

The Shaman Sorceress, Jae-huun Ahn (South Korea)

The Legend of Hei, Ping Zhang (China)

True North, Eiji Han Shimizu (Japan, Indonesia)

The Knight and the Princess, Bashir El Deek, Ibrahim Mousa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt)