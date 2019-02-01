Annie Awards: A Guide to the Annual Animation Celebration

'Incredibles 2' leads the field with 11 nominations; the awards will be handed out Feb. 2 at UCLA's Royce Hall.

ASIFA-Hollywood's 46th Annie Awards for animation will be handed out Feb. 2 at UCLA's Royce Hall. Here's a look at what to expect:

Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Ralph Breaks the Internet lead the Annie Awards feature nominations with 11 and 10, respectively.

Along with Incredibles 2 and Ralph, the nominees for best animated feature are Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Aardman Animations’ caveman-themed Early Man, both of which received a total of seven noms, and Fox Searchlight’s Wes Anderson-helmed Isle of Dogs, which earned four.

Other categories to watch include the best independent animated feature race, where the contenders are Mirai and MFKZ, both from GKIDS; Ruben Brandt, Collector (Sony Pictures Classics); Tito and the Birds (Shout!); and Ce Magnifique Gâteau! (Beast Animation).

Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are nominated for the Academy Award for best animated feature.

Incredibles 2 helmer Brad Bird, Ralph's Rich Moore and Phil Johnston; and Spider-Man's Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman and Peter Ramsey are among the nominees in the directing category.

While composer Alexandre Desplat's score for Isle of Dogs is the only animated feature that is Oscar-nominated for its score, Desplat was snubbed by the Annies.

In the category for music in an animated feature, ASIFA-nominated Michael Giacchino’s Incredibles 2 score, as well as the scores for Ralph, led by Alan Menken; The Grinch, led by Danny Elfman; Early Man, led by Harry Gregson-Williams; and Smallfoot, led by Heitor Pereira.

ASIFA-Hollywood gave Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns five nominations, including three in animated feature categories.

Mary Poppins Returns — which combines live-action and animation — was nominated in three animated feature categories, for character design, production design and storyboarding, where it will go up against Incredibles 2, Ralph and other fully animated features. It was also nominated for character animation in a live-action production, as well as for best animated special production.

Several special awards will be presented during the ceremony.

Winsor McCay Awards for lifetime achievement will go to Ralph Eggleston, Frank Braxton (posthumously) and Andrea Romano; the June Foray Award will be presented to Adam Burke (posthumously); Ton Roosendaal will accept the Ub Iwerks Award for Blender open source animation software; and a certificate of merit will be presented to ASIFA volunteer Jason Jones.