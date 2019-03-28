ARRI Expands Its Large Format Camera Line With Alexa Mini LF

Camera maker ARRI is launching its Alexa Mini LF camera—a compact Alexa Mini camera with the company’s large-format sensor. It’s slated for availability mid year; pricing wasn’t announced.

ARRI’s large-format camera system was introduced in 2018 and is based around a 4.5K version of the Alexa sensor. “The Alexa Mini LF is a fantastic addition to our large-format system and will complement the Alexa LF, rather than replace it," said Stephan Schenk, managing director of ARRI Cine Technik.

According to ARRI, the new camera model includes “improvements” on the Alexa sensor’s ability to reproduce skin tones, low noise, and support for HDR and wide color gamut workflows.

The Alexa Mini LF allows internal recording of MXF/ARRIRAW or MXF/Apple ProRes in various formats and aspect ratios, and features the new Compact Drive recording media from Codex, an ARRI technology partner. Another development from Codex is its High Density Encoding, which according to ARRI could reduce ARRIRAW file sizes by around 40 percent.