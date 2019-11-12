'Edward Scissorhands' Illustrator to Receive Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award

Johnson has worked as a production illustrator, conceptual artist or art director on features including Toys, Pleasantville, Big Fish, The Perfect Storm, Jerry Maguire, Independence Day, Beetlejuice, The Color Purple and Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

"Jack's cinematic eye, combined with his amazing artistic talent, has been an integral part of over 60 critically acclaimed films in his over four decade career. We are thrilled to honor that legacy and his contributions to the craft as this year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient," said Tim Wilcox, ADG illustrators and matte artists council chair.

As previously announced, this year's ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards will also be presented to Joe Alves from the Guild's art directors council; Denis Olsen from the scenic, title and graphic artists council; and Stephen Myles Berger from the set designers and model makers council.