ASC Awards: Cinematography Nominees Include '1917,' 'Joker'

'1917' is Roger Deakins' 16th ASC feature category nomination; he has won four times.

The American Society of Cinematographers announced the feature film nominees for its 34th ASC Awards.

They are Roger Deakins for Sam Mendes' WWI set 1917, Phedon Papamichael for James Mangold's racing drama Ford v Ferrari, Rodrigo Prieto for Martin Scorsese's crime film The Irishman, Robert Richardson for Quentin Tarantino's 1969-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Lawrence Sher for Todd Phillips' psychological thriller Joker.

On Friday, the ASC also announced the nominations for its Spotlight Award, which was first handed out in 2014 and recognizes features that are screened at festivals, internationally or in limited theatrical release. The nominees are Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse, Natasha Braier for Honey Boy and Jasper Wolf for Monos.

This is the 16th ASC feature category nomination for Deakins, who has won four times (The Shawshank Redemption, The Man Who Wasn’t There, Skyfall and Blade Runner 2049). Should he win this year, he would share a record of five feature wins with Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki.

In five of the last 10 years, the winner of the ASC feature competition went on to win the Oscar in cinematography. That included in 2017, when Deakins won both awards for Blade Runner 2049.

Deakins has been Oscar nominated a total of 14 times. Richardson is a three-time Oscar winner, for JFK, The Aviator and Hugo. Both Deakins and Richardson are past recipients of the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prieto has two previous Oscar nominations (Brokeback Mountain and Scorsese's Silence), and Papamichael has one previous Academy Award nomination (Nebraska).

Last fall, Sher's lensing of Joker won the Golden Frog at cinematography festival Camerimage in Torun, Poland.

The ASC previously announced the nominations for its documentary and TV categories. The awards will be presented Jan. 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.