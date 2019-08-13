Augmented Reality Firm Within Releases "AR Storybook" to Encourage Learning

While there's been a lot of attention on virtual and augmented reality for entertainment, there are many who believe that these platforms can offer real value for educational content.

Among them is the team as VR/AR firm Within, which today has released its fourth augmented reality storybook, Clio’s Cosmic Quest, on the company’s AR children’s reading app, Wonderscope.

The story joins Wonderscope’s A Brief History of Stunts by Astounding People, Little Red the Inventor and Wonder’s Land Ringmaster Wanted, all of which are read aloud, interactive adventures.

In Clio’s Cosmic Quest, kids are guided by tiny particle named Clio. By reading out loud, they challenge bullies, meet the sun and bring the nebula back together. An interactive bonus scene puts the focus on STEM education by helping the young reader to learn about space, planets and solar systems. Clio’s Cosmic Quest was created for Wonderscope by Preloaded and written by Joe Waechter.

"With augmented reality, we’re crossing the threshold from stories we witnessed on screens, to stories we live as our own," said Within co-founder and CEO, Chris Milk. “With Wonderscope, we want to encourage children to explore a story in a completely new way. By reading their lines out loud they become a character within the plot. It’s sorta like inside-out storytelling."

"In Clio’s Cosmic Quest, we’ve written lines for kids that teach them how to handle bullies, stick up for what they believe in, and be there for those that need help," added Within’s director of development Jonny Ahdout.

Released in late 2018, Wonderscope is free and available on AR-enabled iOS devices.

Founded in 2014, Within’s investors include Andreessen Horowitz, 21st Century Fox, WME, Live Nation, Vice Media, Annapurna Pictures and Legendary Pictures.