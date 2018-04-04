'Avatar' Colorist Skip Kimball Joins Efilm

Efilm's new senior colorist is currently working on 'Deapool 2.'

Skip Kimball, the colorist behind James Cameron's Avatar, has has joined Deluxe's Efilm as senior colorist.

He recently finished work on seasons 1 and 2 of the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things on Netflix and is currently on Deadpool 2 for Twentieth Century Fox and director David Leitch. Other feature credits iinclude Downsizing and Nebraska for Alexander Payne; Logan for Fox and James Mangold; and the Terminator 2 re-master for James Cameron and Lightstorm.

Kimball joins Efilm from Technicolor, where he spent nearly six years as senior colorist. Earlier, he spent 15 years at Modern VideoFilm.

"We are incredibly proud to have Skip on the team," said William Sherak, recently named president of Deluxe Post Production. "He is an immensely talented artist that top directors, DP’s and producers have come to rely on for his expertise in making their projects look amazing."

Sherak and Kimball previously collaborated on the re-issue of Titanic in 3D, which Deluxe's Stereo D converted for James Cameron.

Kimball joins a roster of Efilm colorists that includes Natasha Leonnet, Mitch Paulson, Tom Reiser, Jason Hanel, Kevin O’Connor, Steve Delman, Adrian DeLude, Ben Estrada and Matt Wallach.