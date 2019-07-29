'Avengers: Endgame' Contains 200 Aging and De-Aging VFX Shots

This delicate work, as well as the complex CG 'Smart Hulk' and Thanos, was revealed by the VFX team, Monday at CG confab SIGGRAPH.

An estimated 3,000 SIGGRAPH delegates attended a panel on Avengers: Endgame's visual effects, which including the creation of a CG "Smart Hulk," Thanos and an estimated 200 aging and de-aging shots.

Monday at CG confab SIGGRAPH, Marvels Studios VFX producer Jen Underdahl kicked off the session with the numbers: Endgame had 2,698 shots in the movie and 2,496 of them involved VFX.

A total of 14 VFX houses contributed to the film, and VFX supervisors from a few of these companies offer a glimpse at the work. This included a presentation by Industrial Light + Magic VFX supervisor Russell Earl, who took the audience behind the making of "Smart Hulk." He explained that this involved bringing together "the right amount of Mark Ruffalo and the right amount of Hulk."

Getting the look and performance right also involved scans of the actor, facial capture, hand animation, as well as concept art as reference. It also involved proprietary software including ILM's Medusa facial capture system.

Earl related that ILM started to develop the character when it was working on Avengers: Infinity War but story dictated that he wouldn't appear until Endgame. "We learned from the development that we wanted to keep the nuance in [Ruffalo's] performance," he said. "The key was giving animators the ability to tweak the performance."

Digital Domain VFX supervisor Kelly Port and Weta Digital VFX supervisor Matt Aitken described how they furthered their work on Thanos from Infinity War, for instance with Weta incorporating new proprietary software to put more detail in the face.

Weta's Aitken also showed the work on the digital prosthetic for Tony Stark's emotional death scene. "It had to look lethal but not to the extent that it didn't allow Tony to keep his dignity," he explained.

Roughly two hundred shots in the time-traveling story involved delicate aging or de-aging techniques, provided by VFX house Lola, which didn't have a representative on the panel. These techniques were used on actors including Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

Also during the session, Gerardo Ramirez, visualization supervisor from The Third Floor, offered a look at the pre- and post-visualization work.

SIGGRAPH runs through Thursday at the Los Angeles Convention Center.