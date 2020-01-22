'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'Frozen 2' Among Advanced Imaging Society Award Winners

James Mangold accepts Harold Lloyd Award as his 'Ford v Ferrari' wins a trophy for immersive sound in a feature film.

The Advanced Imaging Society presented its 11th annual Lumiere Awards for creative and technical achievement in features, TV and emerging media on Wednesday night at Warner Bros. Studios. Top winners included Avengers: Endgame and Frozen 2, which were honored for best immersive entertainment in a live-action feature and animated feature, respectively. (Frozen 2 grabbed two additional trophies during the evening.)

Ford v Ferrari helmer and producer James Mangold was presented the society's honorary Harold Lloyd Award by Caitriona Balfe and Harold Lloyd Entertainment chair Suzanne Lloyd. Mangold's film was recognized for immersive sound in a feature.

Additional honorees included Alita: Battle Angel (use of HDR), Rocketman (music), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (VR experience) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2D to 3D conversion). The "Friend Like Me" musical number in Disney's Aladdin was recognized as the year's best scene or sequence.

Walt Disney Imagineering received a Lumiere Award for best location-based entertainment for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge featuring Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

A special Lumiere Award was presented to The Dawns Here Are Quiet and the creative team at Shanghai Media Group and The National Center for Performing Arts in China for their pioneering 8K cinema production.

The Society’s Sir Charles Wheatstone Award was bestowed on Unity Technologies.

A complete list of winners follows.

Best Immersive Audio (theatrical): Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

Best Immersive Audio (episodic): Carnival Row (Amazon)

Best Use of VR in Musical Experience: Surviving Said the Prophet

Best VR Education/Museum Experience: Tutankhamun: Enter The Tomb

Best VR Entertainment Experience: How To Train Your Dragon (Dreamworks)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range (live action): Alita: Battle Angel (Fox)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range (animated): Frozen 2 (Disney)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range (episodic): Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range (legacy): The Wizard of Oz (Warner Bros.)

Best Location Based Entertainment: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Walt Disney Imagineering)

Best 8K Production: The Dawns Here Are Quiet

Best Use of AR in Live Broadcast: Madonna/Maluma on the Billboard Music Awards 2019

Best Use of AR in Musical Experience: Grease AR

Best Use of VR for Merchandising and/or Retail: VR Merchandising

Best Documentary: Save This Rhino (National Geographic)

Best 2D to 3D Conversion: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Music Themed Motion Picture: Rocketman (Paramount)

Best Original Song: Frozen 2, “Into The Unknown” (Disney)

Best Immersive Feature Film (animated): Frozen 2 (Disney)

Best Immersive Feature Film (live-action): Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

Best Musical Scene or Sequence: Aladdin, “Friend Like Me” (Disney)