'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Lion King' Among HPA Award Nominees

'Game of Thrones' leads the episodic field with six nominations.

The Hollywood Professional Association announced the nominees for the 14th annual HPA Awards, which recognizes achievement in color grading, editing, sound and visual effects.

The VFX teams from Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, Alita: Battle Angel and Pokemon Detective Pikachu are the contenders in the feature VFX category. Also in the feature competition, colorist Natasha Leonnet of EFilm received a pair of nominations for First Man and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. (The entry period ran from September 2018 to September 2019, meaning that some of last year's Academy Award nominees and winners are nominated alongside some of this season's Oscar hopefuls.)

Game of Thrones earned the most nominations, six in total, in the episodic categories.

The HPA Awards will be presented Nov. 21 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, three-time Oscar winning VFX supervisor Rob Legato — who is nominated this year for The Lion King — will receive the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The complete list of nominees follows:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

First Man - Natasha Leonnet // EFILM

Roma - Steven J. Scott // Technicolor

Green Book - Walter Volpatto // FotoKem

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - Tom Poole // Company 3

Us - Michael Hatzer // Technicolor

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Natasha Leonnet // EFILM

Outstanding Color Grading – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

The Handmaid’s Tale – "Liars" - Bill Ferwerda // Deluxe Toronto

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – "Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy” - Steven Bodner // Light Iron

Game of Thrones – "Winterfell” - Joe Finley // Sim, Los Angeles

I am the Night – "Pilot” - Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3

Gotham – "Legend of the Dark Knight: The Trial of Jim Gordon” - Paul Westerbeck // Picture Shop

The Man in the High Castle – "Jahr Null” - Roy Vasich // Technicolor

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Zara – "Woman Campaign Spring Summer 2019" - Tim Masick // Company 3

Tiffany & Co. – “Believe in Dreams: A Tiffany Holiday” - James Tillett // Moving Picture Company

Hennessy X.O. – "The Seven Worlds" - Stephen Nakamura // Company 3

Palms Casino – "Unstatus Quo" - Ricky Gausis // Moving Picture Company

Audi – "Cashew" - Tom Poole // Company 3

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood - Fred Raskin, ACE

Green Book - Patrick J. Don Vito, ACE

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese - David Tedeschi, Damian Rodriguez

The Other Side of the Wind - Orson Welles, Bob Murawski, ACE

A Star Is Born - Jay Cassidy, ACE

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

Russian Doll – "The Way Out” - Todd Downing

Homecoming – "Redwood” - Rosanne Tan, ACE

VEEP – "Pledge” - Roger Nygard, ACE

Withorwithout - Jake Shaver, Shannon Albrink // Therapy Studios

Russian Doll – "Ariadne” - Laura Weinberg

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)

Stranger Things – "Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt” - Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Katheryn Naranjo

Chernobyl – "Vichnaya Pamyat” - Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey // Sister Pictures

Game of Thrones – "The Iron Throne” - Katie Weiland, ACE

Game of Thrones – "The Long Night” - Tim Porter, ACE

The Bodyguard – "Episode One" - Steve Singleton

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

Godzilla: King of Monsters - Tim LeBlanc, Tom Ozanich, MPSE // Warner Bros.; Erik Aadahl, MPSE, Nancy Nugent, MPSE, Jason W. Jennings // E Squared

Shazam! - Michael Keller, Kevin O’Connell // Warner Bros.; Bill R. Dean, MPSE, Erick Ocampo, Kelly Oxford, MPSE // Technicolor

Smallfoot - Michael Babcock, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Jeff Sawyer, Chris Diebold, Harrison Meyle // Warner Bros.

Roma - Skip Lievsay, Sergio Diaz, Craig Henighan, Carlos Honc, Ruy Garcia, MPSE, Caleb Townsend

Aquaman - Tim LeBlanc // Warner Bros.; Peter Brown, Joe Dzuban, Stephen P. Robinson, MPSE, Eliot Connors, MPSE // Formosa Group

Outstanding Sound – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

Chernobyl – "1:23:45” - Stefan Henrix, Stuart Hilliker, Joe Beal, Michael Maroussas, Harry Barnes // Boom Post

Deadwood: The Movie - John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Coleman, MPSE, Ben Cook, MPSE, Micha Liberman // NBC Universal

Game of Thrones – "The Bells” - Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Mathew Waters, CAS, Paula Fairfield, David Klotz

The Haunting of Hill House - "Two Storms” - Trevor Gates, MPSE, Jason Dotts, Jonathan Wales, Paul Knox, Walter Spencer // Formosa Group

Homecoming – "Protocol” - John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Kevin Buchholz, Jeff A. Pitts, Ben Zales, Polly McKinnon // NBC Universal

Outstanding Sound – Commercial

John Lewis & Partners – “Bohemian Rhapsody” - Mark Hills, Anthony Moore // Factory

Audi – “Life” - Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Leonard Cheshire Disability – “Together Unstoppable” - Mark Hills // Factory

New York Times – “The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness” - Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios NY

John Lewis & Partners – “The Boy and the Piano” - Anthony Moore // Factory

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature

Avengers: Endgame - Matt Aitken, Marvyn Young, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sean Walker, David Conley // Weta Digital

Spider-Man: Far From Home - Alexis Wajsbrot, Sylvain Degrotte, Nathan McConnel, Stephen Kennedy, Jonathan Opgenhaffen // Framestore

The Lion King - Robert Legato; Andrew R. Jones; Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman, Audrey Ferrara // MPC Film; Tom Peitzman // T&C Productions

Alita: Battle Angel - Eric Saindon, Michael Cozens, Dejan Momcilovic, Mark Haenga, Kevin Sherwood // Weta Digital

Pokemon Detective Pikachu - Jonathan Fawkner, Carlos Monzon, Gavin Mckenzie, Fabio Zangla, Dale Newton // Framestore

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Under 13 Episodes) or Non-theatrical Feature

Game of Thrones – "The Long Night” - Martin Hill, Nicky Muir, Mike Perry, Mark Richardson, Darren Christie // Weta Digital

The Umbrella Academy – "The White Violin” - Everett Burrell, Misato Shinohara, Chris White, Jeff Campbell, Sebastien Bergeron

The Man in the High Castle – "Jahr Null” - Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain, William Parker, Saber Jlassi, Chris Parks // Barnstorm VFX

Chernobyl – "1:23:45” - Lindsay McFarlane, Max Dennison, Clare Cheetham, Steven Godfrey, Luke Letkey // DNEG

Game of Thrones – "The Bells” - Steve Kullback, Joe Bauer, Ted Rae; Mohsen Mousavi // Scanline; Thomas Schelesny // Image Engine

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Over 13 Episodes)

Hawaii Five-O – "Ke iho mai nei ko luna” - Thomas Connors, Anthony Davis, Chad Schott, Gary Lopez, Adam Avitabile // Picture Shop

9-1-1 – "7.1” - Jon Massey, Tony Pirzadeh, Brigitte Bourque, Gavin Whelan, Kwon Choi // FuseFX

Star Trek: Discovery – "Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2” - Jason Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood // CBS Television Studios

The Flash – "King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd” - Armen V. Kevorkian, Joshua Spivack, Andranik Taranyan, Shirak Agresta, Jason Shulman // Encore VFX

The Orville – "Identity: Part II” - Tommy Tran, Kevin Lingenfelser, Joseph Vincent Pike // FuseFX, Brandon Fayette, Brooke Noska // Twentieth Century FOX TV