'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to Get Dolby Cinema Treatment

Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story are among a string of upcoming Disney titles that will be offered in Dolby Cinema — meaning with both Dolby Vision HDR images and Dolby Atmos immersive sound in supported theaters.

Walt Disney Studios has extended its Dolby Cinema plans, Disney and Dolby confirmed, just prior to the start of theater owners confab CinemaCon. Upcoming Dolby Cinema titles will also include Pixar's The Incredibles 2, Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, Mary Poppins Returns, Marvel's Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Aladdin, Pixar's Toys Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2, Star Wars: Episode IX and 2019's Untitled Avengers 4.

“Having worked with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in the past, I’m very excited to use these technologies to immerse and envelop audiences into the Star Wars galaxy with Solo: A Star Wars Story,” said Solo director Ron Howard in a released statement. “These tools really allow filmmakers to help put audiences in the story like never before.”

CinemaCon opens Monday in Las Vegas.