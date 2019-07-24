'The Batman' Adds 'Rogue One' Cinematographer Greig Fraser (Exclusive)

The Oscar nominee's credits include 'Lion,' 'Zero Dark Thirty' and the upcoming 'Dune.'

Cinematographer Greig Fraser, who earned an Oscar nomination for Garth Davis' 2016 biographical drama Lion, is on board to shoot The Batman.

The Australian DP previously shot The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves' 2010 film Let Me In. The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

In addition to Lion, Fraser's credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Zero Dark Thirty, Vice, Foxcatcher and Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune.

"It’s great to be working with Matt again," said Fraser in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "The Batman franchise is iconic and its a privilege to now be able to visualize it in my own way. Especially with the cumulative creative potential of all the talent and technicians we have in front of and behind the camera."

Last week, reports surfaced on genre movie sites that One Upon A Time in Hollywood cinematographer Robert Richardson was set to photograph The Batman, but Richardson denied this, telling THR that he had never spoke to Reeves.

Warner Bros.' The Batman is slated for a June 25, 2021 release.