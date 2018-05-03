Beverly Hills Infinity Film Festival Plans Unveiled

The inaugural event, which kicks off Nov. 1, will host the premiere of Paramount's new restoration of 1953's 'War of the Worlds.'

The City of Beverly Hills will be the home of a newly-created film festival aimed at bridging Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach.

While planning is still underway, the debut The Beverly Hills Infinity Film Festival is slated to take place Nov. 1-4 with The Paley Center for Media as its home base. Additional intended locations include the Writers Guild Theater and various private screening rooms at Beverly Hills-based talent agencies. Organizers also hope to attract Beverly Hills hotels for participation and various retail storefronts to host pop-ups for exhibitions and installations.

The first two days will feature screenings and programming for industry professionals. At press time, organizers confirmed that Paramount Pictures intends to premiere a new restoration of its 1953 classic War of the Worlds, which won an Academy Award for special effects, at the festival.

The final two days will be open to the public. The fest’s November timeslot was selected to potentially attract awards season/holiday features or new product launches.

The event is co-founded by a trio of entertainment technology vets, co-BHIFF CEOs Nick Urbom and Mark Lieber; and chairman Roy Taylor, a BAFTA L.A. board member. "Technology is changing the conversation but it's more often relegated to niche events," Taylor told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's not as obviously to producers, actors ... [We aim to] allow people involved in new technology to come face to face with those who create the stories. This event will be for them."

Organizers expect technology themes to include AI, light field and volumetric capture, LED screens and projection mapping. Urbom says the festival will incorporate Blockchain.

Said Beverly Hills mayor Julian Gold in a released statement, “The history of Beverly Hills is intertwined with the history of filmed entertainment. The city welcomes events such as this innovative film festival that will celebrate the next generation in filmmaking.”

Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton, co-founders of Hilton & Hyland, the festival’s exclusive luxury real-estate sponsor, said in a released statement, “With its original village design, walkability, world-class restaurants and shops, and globally recognized destination brand, Beverly Hills is an ideal location for a film festival, and we were thrilled that Karén Setian, BHIFF’s chair of the Beverly Hills Chairman’s Council, invited us and our company to participate in a festival designed specifically for our great city.”