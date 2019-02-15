'Bohemian Rhapsody' Sound Mixer Paul Massey Featured in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

He talks about everything from creating the Live Aid concert to working with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor. "We used Freddie's vocals as much as we could, throughout the film."

Bohemian Rhapsody's rerecording mixer and music mixer Paul Massey is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, the conversation with Massey details the delicate work to put audiences at Live Aid and other concert venues featured in the film, working with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor--as well as meeting Prince William and Duchess Kate at the BAFTAs.

"Live Aid was our biggest challenge," he says. "I had access to all of the original tracks from the Live Aid performance in 1985. ... We used Freddie's vocals as much as we could, throughout the film."

While he was working on the motion picture, Massey would send mixes to Brian May and Roger Taylor. "They were very involved all the way through the process."

Massey recalled when they showed the Live Aid scene to the iconic band members. "It brought back memories for them, I think, because it was so realistic. Everyone in production went to such great lengths to recreate the scene. ... [May] said 'i just cannot believe what I'm seeing, that is me 30 years.ago.' He was absolutely in shock. It was moment that was really very tender to be honest. He mentioned that it took him back to seeing Freddie on stage."

Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated for five Oscars include best picture; best actor for Rami Malek; best editing for John Ottman; best sound editing for John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone; and best sound mixing for Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali.

This is Massey's eighth Academy Award nomination. He was previously nominated for films including Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Walk the Line and The Martian.

Hear it all below on Behind the Screen — and be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an exciting episode.