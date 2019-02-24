'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins the Academy Award in Film Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody editor John Ottman won the Oscar in film editing on Sunday at the 91st Academy Awards.

It was the first Oscar nomination for Ottman, who previously won a BAFTA in film editing for The Usual Suspects. He's also a composer.

Calling Bohemian Rhapsody a "labor of love," Ottman said "I think Freddie Mercury in a way kind of brought us all together from wherever he is and just like he did his audience. I just am so thankful for everyone bonding together and supporting each other and trusting me. I mean, there’s too many people to thank, of course. I’m looking at Rami, looking at me, 'better thank me.' Got the band over here, thank you so much Brian May and Roger Taylor. And I have to mention, of course, Graham King and Denis O’Sullivan, two of the hardest-working and committed producers I’ve ever worked with in my life."

He also thanked his parents, adding, "this goes to my parents on their fireplace mantel because they encouraged me to do whatever I wanted to do when I was a kid, whether it was writing music, which was a mystery to them, or making films in their garage on Normington Way in San Jose, California. So as Freddie’s father would say: 'Good thoughts, good words, good deeds.'"

The Queen film also took home the awards on Sunday for sound editing and sound mixing. Backstage in the interview room, Ottman said of the team, “There was this love that permeated the production, really. It sounds really artsy fartsy but it’s true -- we all believed in the film and we all believed in each other. I consider this crew my friends."

Ottman (whose Oscar was presented live after last week the Academy reversed its decision to present four categories including film editing during a commercial break with plans for the video to air later in the ABC broadcast) topped a field that included Barry Alexander Brown for BlacKkKlansman, Yorgos Mavropsaridis for The Favourite, Patrick J. Don Vito for Green Book and Hank Corwin for Vice.