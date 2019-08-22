'Braveheart' Cinematographer John Toll Boarding 'Matrix 4'

The two-time Oscar winner's credits include "Legends of the Fall,' 'The Thin Red Line' and 'Iron Man 3.'

Cinematographer John Toll, who won two back-to-back Oscars for his work for Edward Zwick's Legends of the Fall in 1994 and Mel Gibson's Braveheart in 1995, is in negotiations to shoot the new Matrix movie, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Lana Wachowski, who co-created the trilogy with Lilly Wachowski, is returning to the director's chair for the endeavor, and Toll's deal, when closed, will reunite him with the filmmaker, for whom he shot features Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, and the Wachowskis' Netflix series, Sense8.

Matrix 4 is also bringing back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to their roles as Neo and Trinity. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow are backing the return of the action franchise.

The DP's additional credits include Terrence Malick's The Thin Red Line (for which he earned a third Oscar nomination), as well as Almost Famous, The Last Samurai, Iron Man 3, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk and the pilot for series Breaking Bad. He received the American Society of Cinematographers Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Toll's next film is Harriet, directed by Kasi Lemmons and staring Cynthia Erivo, which is slated to open Nov 1.