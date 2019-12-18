Camera Operators Nominate "Ford v Ferrari,' 'Joker' for SOC Awards

The Society of Camera Operators on Wednesday announced the nominees for its Camera Operator of the Year Awards in film and TV.

In the motion picture category, the contenders are Sam Ellison for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Craig Haagensen for Motherless Brooklyn, Geoff Haley for Joker, David Luckienbach for Ford v Ferrari and Dale Myrand for Knives Out.

The TV nominees are Chris Cuevas for Watchmen, Mitch Dubin for Legion, Jim McConkey for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jeff Muhlstock for Mr. Robot and Sean Savage for Game of Thrones.

The awards will be handed out Jan. 18 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. During the ceremony, Natalie Portman will receive the SOC Governors Award.