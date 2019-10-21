12:00am PT by Carolyn Giardina
Camerimage Cinematography Festival Unveils Main Competition Lineup
The EnergaCamerimage festival, which has become a bellwether for what's to come in the cinematography Oscar category, has announced its main competition lineup.
Films that will vie the festival's Golden Frog include box office juggernaut Joker; racing drama Ford v. Ferrari; an international film Oscar contender, Czech Republic's The Painted Bird; and a pair of Netflix movies, The Irishman and The Two Popes.
In three of the past six years, the winners of Camerimage's Golden Frog have gone on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those films include 2013's Ida, 2015's Carol and 2016's Lion. (The 2014 Golden Frog winner, Leviathan, and 2017 Camerimage champ, On Body and Soul, were each nominated for a foreign-language film Oscar.)
A year ago, The Fortress, a 2017 film that was not eligible for last year's Oscar race, won the Golden Frog. However the Silver Frog went to Cold War, which earned a cinematography Oscar nomination and won the American Society of Cinematographer feature competition, and the Bronze Frog went to Roma, which won the Oscar in cinematography.
Camerimage will be held Nov. 9-16 in Torun, Poland. A complete list of contenders in the main competition follows:
Amundsen (Norway, 2019) Cinematographer Paal Ulvik Rokseth, Director Espen Sandberg
Bolden (USA, 2018) Cinematographer Neal Norton, Director Dan Pritzker
Ford v. Ferrari (USA, 2019) Cinematographer Phedon Papamichael, Director James Mangold
The Irishman (USA, 2019) Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, Director Martin Scorsese
Joker (USA, Canada 2019) Cinematographer Lawrence Sher, Director Todd Phillips
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (USA, 2019) Cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra, Director Joe Talbot
Motherless Brooklyn (USA, 2019) Cinematographer Dick Pope, Director Edward Norton
Never Look Away (Italy, Germany, 2018) Cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
Mr. Jones (UK, Ukraine, Poland, 2019) Cinematographer Tomasz Naumiuk, Director Agnieszka Holland
An Officer and a Spy (France, Italy, 2019) Cinematographer Paweł Edelman, Director Roman Polanski
The Painted Bird (Czech Republic, 2019) Cinematographer Vladimir Smutny, Director Vaclav Marhoul
Shadow (Hong Kong, China, 2018) Cinematographer Xiaoding Zhao, Director Yimou Zhang
The Two Popes (USA, UK, Italy, Argentina, 2019) Cinematographer Cesar Charlone, Director Fernando Meirelles
Carolyn GiardinaTHRnews@thr.com CGinLA