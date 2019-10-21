Camerimage Cinematography Festival Unveils Main Competition Lineup

'Joker' and 'The Irishman' are among the contenders for the Golden Frog.

The EnergaCamerimage festival, which has become a bellwether for what's to come in the cinematography Oscar category, has announced its main competition lineup.

Films that will vie the festival's Golden Frog include box office juggernaut Joker; racing drama Ford v. Ferrari; an international film Oscar contender, Czech Republic's The Painted Bird; and a pair of Netflix movies, The Irishman and The Two Popes.

In three of the past six years, the winners of Camerimage's Golden Frog have gone on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those films include 2013's Ida, 2015's Carol and 2016's Lion. (The 2014 Golden Frog winner, Leviathan, and 2017 Camerimage champ, On Body and Soul, were each nominated for a foreign-language film Oscar.)

A year ago, The Fortress, a 2017 film that was not eligible for last year's Oscar race, won the Golden Frog. However the Silver Frog went to Cold War, which earned a cinematography Oscar nomination and won the American Society of Cinematographer feature competition, and the Bronze Frog went to Roma, which won the Oscar in cinematography.

Camerimage will be held Nov. 9-16 in Torun, Poland. A complete list of contenders in the main competition follows:

Amundsen (Norway, 2019) Cinematographer Paal Ulvik Rokseth, Director Espen Sandberg

Bolden (USA, 2018) Cinematographer Neal Norton, Director Dan Pritzker

Ford v. Ferrari (USA, 2019) Cinematographer Phedon Papamichael, Director James Mangold

The Irishman (USA, 2019) Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, Director Martin Scorsese

Joker (USA, Canada 2019) Cinematographer Lawrence Sher, Director Todd Phillips

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (USA, 2019) Cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra, Director Joe Talbot

Motherless Brooklyn (USA, 2019) Cinematographer Dick Pope, Director Edward Norton

Never Look Away (Italy, Germany, 2018) Cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Mr. Jones (UK, Ukraine, Poland, 2019) Cinematographer Tomasz Naumiuk, Director Agnieszka Holland

An Officer and a Spy (France, Italy, 2019) Cinematographer Paweł Edelman, Director Roman Polanski

The Painted Bird (Czech Republic, 2019) Cinematographer Vladimir Smutny, Director Vaclav Marhoul

Shadow (Hong Kong, China, 2018) Cinematographer Xiaoding Zhao, Director Yimou Zhang

The Two Popes (USA, UK, Italy, Argentina, 2019) Cinematographer Cesar Charlone, Director Fernando Meirelles