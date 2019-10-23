Edward Norton to Be Honored at Camerimage Festival

The 'Motherless Brooklyn' writer, director and actor will receive the Krzysztof Kieslowski Award next month in Poland.

Multihyphenate Edward Norton will receive the Krzysztof Kieslowski Award next month at the EnergaCamerimage cinematography festival.

Norton recently wrote, produced, directed and starred in 1950s-set drama Motherless Brooklyn. The film – lensed by Dick Pope, with whom Norton first worked on The Illusionist – will be screened in competition at Camerimage.

As an actor, Norton earned Oscar nominations for his roles in Primal Fear, American History X and Birdman. His acting credits also include Fight Club, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

He made his directorial debut with Keeping the Faith, a romantic comedy with screwball overtones about a love triangle between a Catholic priest, a rabbi, and their childhood female friend.

Norton's work also includes serving as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity.

Named after the Polish director Kieslowski, the award will be presented to Norton during the 27th Camerimage fest, which runs Nov. 9-Nov. 16 in Torun, Poland. Previous recipients have included and Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Lange and Gary Oldman.