'Joker' Wins Golden Frog at Camerimage

At the cinematography festival's closing ceremony, the Silver Frog was awarded to Fernando Meirelles' Netflix release 'The Two Popes.'

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher's dramatic lensing of Joker, Todd Phillips' psychological thriller about the origin of the DC Comics villain, claimed the Golden Frog in the main competition at the EnergaCamerimage festival on Saturday in Torun, Poland.

Also during the cinematography festival's closing ceremony, Camerimage awarded the Silver Frog to Fernando Meirelles' Netflix release The Two Popes, lensed by Uruguayan DP Cesar Charlone. With Meirelles, Charlone previously earned the 2003 Golden Frog (and an Academy Award nomination) for City of God and the 2008 Silver Frog for Blindness.

The Bronze Frog went to The Painted Bird, Czech Republic's Oscar entry for best International film. Written and directed by Vaclav Marhoul, the adaptation of Jerzy Kosinski's Holocaust novel of the same name was photographed in black and white by DP Vladimir Smutny.

These are closely watched awards, and the cinematography festival has become a bellwether for what's to come in the Oscar category. In three of the past six years, the winners of Camerimage's Golden Frog have gone on to earn Oscar nominations in cinematography. Those films include 2013's Ida, 2015's Carol and 2016's Lion. (The 2014 Golden Frog winner, Leviathan, and 2017 Camerimage champ, On Body and Soul, were each nominated for a foreign-language film Oscar.)

A year ago, The Fortress, a 2017 film that was not eligible for last year's Oscar race, won the Golden Frog. However the Silver Frog went to Cold War, which earned a cinematography Oscar nomination and won the American Society of Cinematographer feature competition. The Bronze Frog went to Roma, which won the Oscar in cinematography.

This year's main competition lineup also included Martin Scorsese's crime film The Irishman, racing drama Ford v. Ferrari; Edward Norton's noir thriller Motherless Brooklyn and indie drama The Last Black Man in San Francisco, as well as Amundsen, Bolden, Never Look Away, Mr. Jones, An Officer and a Spy and Shadow.

The main competition jury was led by director Michael Hoffman (The Last Station), and included cinematographers John de Borman (The Full Monty), Peter James (Driving Miss Daisy), Teresa Medina (Things I Never Told You), Anastas Michos (The Kissing Booth) and Dante Spinotti (L.A. Confidential) as well as screenwriter Jordan Roberts (Big Hero 6).

Of photographing Warner Bros.' Joker, Sher said in a recent episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen, "Knowing that the movie was first and foremost a character study — and one of the reasons that I was really keen on shooting with this larger format — was the way it allows you to shoot closer, really intimate proximity to the actors, which I think psychologically is subconscious but it really matters to an audience. ...When you have somebody performing at the level that [Joaquin Phoenix] is performing, you want to be close. You want to see the nuances."

Quentin Tarantino and Robert Richardson received the Camerimage cinematographer-director duo award, as their Once Upon a Time in Hollywood closed the festival.

Also during the ceremony, cinematographer and past Motion Picture Academy president John Bailey received the festival's Lifetime Achievement Award. Additional honorees included Edward Norton, who received the Krzysztof Kieslowski Award; Lech Majewski, special directing award; Jan Roelfs, award to a production designer; and Richard Gere, special award to an actor. Camerimage also presented a special honor to the British Society of Cinematographers on its 70th anniversary.

During the festival's Nov. 9 opening ceremony, Camerimage recognized the American Society of Cinematographers for its 100th anniversary; as well as Peter Greenaway with a lifetime achievement award in directing; Danny De Vito, lifetime achievement award for acting; Ewa Dalkowska, award for a Polish actress; and Helena Trestikova, outstanding achievement in documentary filmmaking.

This year, the Polish festival, now in its 27th installment, returned to the city of Torun, which hosted the first seven editions of Camerimage. Representing an expected investment of roughly $1.55 million, the city, state, and Camerimage are planning to construct a new institution — a European Film Center Camerimage — which would host future festivals and other events in Torun.

Additional award honorees:

AUDIENCE AWARD

Camerimage Audience Award: Joker

Cin: Lawrence Sher

Dir: Todd Phillips

FIPRESCI AWARD:

FIPRESCI International Critics Prize: The Painted Bird

Cin: Vladimir Smutny

Dir: Vaclav Marhoul

