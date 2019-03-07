Camerimage Moving to Torun

It's official. International cinematography festival Camerimage is moving to Torun, Poland. The 27th editing of the festival will be held in the historic city from Nov. 9-16.

It had been held in Bydgoszcz, Poland from 2010 to 2018, but during the closing ceremony of the 2018 event, Camerimage founder and festival director Marek Zydowicz revealed that the event was looking to move as early as 2019. He said the city of Bydgoszcz had cut the festival funding by 25 percent and the festival was looking for a new host city that would put this event above "petty political squabbles."

Of the new host city, Camerimage said in a statement: "it’s a return to our roots – both for the festival itself, whose first seven editions took place in Toruń, but also for Tumult Foundation, the Toruń-based organizer of the event. We are working together with the authorities of Toruń and all our old and new partners on bringing you the new edition."