Canon's Medical Unit Developing Coronavirus Test

Canon Medical — a company under Canon Inc., which is primarily known in Hollywood for its digital cameras used in feature and episodic series production — is starting development of a rapid genetic testing system for the coronavirus. A timetable for this initiative wasn't included in Thursday's announcement, and Canon didn't immediately respond when contacted.

This project is part of a research program aimed at developing diagnostic methods for COVID-19 led by the Japan Agency for Medical Research . Canon Medical was selected to participate in this research program in cooperation with Nagasaki University.

According to Canon, its Medical unit's previous work supporting medical emergencies included helping to supply Ebola rapid test kits to the Republic of Guinea in 2015 (then as Toshiba Medical), donating Ebola rapid test kits to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2019 and sale of a type of Zika virus test in 2018.