'Captain Marvel's' Lora Hirschberg, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle Discuss Sounds of the Marvel Universe

Sound pros Lora Hirschberg and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle discuss their work on Captain Marvel and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast.

Rerecording mixer Lora Hirshberg won an Oscar for Inception and earned a second nomination for The Dark Knight. Her recent credits include The Lion King and upcoming Black Widow.

Supervising sound editor Gwendaline Yates Whittle was Oscar-nominated for Tron: Legacy and Avatar and her recent and upcoming credits include Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Mulan.

In a conversation recorded at Skywalker Sound, these two leading sound professionals also discussed the state of their art, which is still underrepresented by women, though they say that's gradually changing.

