9:11am PT by Carolyn Giardina
Cinema Audio Society Sets 2018-19 Awards Timeline
The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has announced the timeline for its 55th annual awards for outstanding sound mixing, with the ceremony taking place Feb. 16 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
The schedule follows:
Oct. 11 - Entry submission form available
Nov. 15 - Entry submissions due
Dec. 7 - Outstanding product entry submissions due
Dec. 13 - Nomination voting begins
Jan. 3 - Nomination voting ends
Jan. 8 - Nominations announcement
Jan. 24 - Final voting begins
Feb. 6 - Final voting ends
Feb. 16 - 55th annual CAS Awards
