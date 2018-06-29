Cinema Audio Society Sets 2018-19 Awards Timeline

The 55th CAS Awards will be held on Feb. 16.

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has announced the timeline for its 55th annual awards for outstanding sound mixing, with the ceremony taking place Feb. 16 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The schedule follows:

Oct. 11 - Entry submission form available

Nov. 15 - Entry submissions due

Dec. 7 - Outstanding product entry submissions due

Dec. 13 - Nomination voting begins

Jan. 3 - Nomination voting ends

Jan. 8 - Nominations announcement

Jan. 24 - Final voting begins

Feb. 6 - Final voting ends

Feb. 16 - 55th annual CAS Awards