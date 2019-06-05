'Catch-22' Composers Harry and Rupert Gregson-Williams Featured in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

Composers Harry Gregson-Williams and Rupert Gregson-Williams are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast series.

The brothers collaborated for the first time on Hulu's six-part miniseries Catch-22. During this conversation, they discuss the score for the miniseries and working with exec producers, directors and writers George Clooney and Grant Heslov. Catch-22 is based on Joseph Heller's 1961 satirical novel set during WWII and following U.S. Air Force bombardier John Yossarian.

The two award-winning composers were born in England to a musical family.

Harry's work includes the four installments of the animated Shrek franchise, the first for which he garnering a BAFTA Award nomination. He also received Golden Globe and Grammy Award nominations for his score for The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Additional credits include Gone Baby Gone, Unstoppable, Prometheus and The Martian.

Rupert received an Emmy nomination for Netflix’s The Crown, a European Film Award for Hotel Rwanda, and an Annie Award nomination for Bee Movie. His credits also include Hacksaw Ridge, Wonder Woman and recently Aquaman.

Hosted by THR tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features composers, cinematographers, editors and other talent behind the making of motion pictures and series programming.

