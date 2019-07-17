CGR Cinemas' First ICE Theater in the U.S. to Open at Regal's L.A. Live

The premium large-format cinema brand features LED panels flanking each side of the auditorium to fill the moviegoer's peripheral vision.

French multiplex company CGR Cinemas has revealed that it will install its first premium large-format branded cinema system, ICE Theater, in the U.S. this fall at Regal L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) Theater brand launched more than two years ago, combining laser projection and immersive sound technologies with CGR's ICE Immersive technology, which features five non-reflecting LED panels flanking each side of the auditorium to fill the moviegoer’s peripheral vision with complementary colors from the front screen.

This brand initially launched in France, where these auditoriums account for 32 of CGR Cinemas’ total 680 screens. According to CGR, 75 percent of CGR’s box office revenue in 2018 was generated by ICE screens. CGR is also expanding the ICE brand in the Middle East and Northern Africa via VOX Cinemas.

Said Shelby Russell, senior vp of L.A. Live marketing and cinemas, “We are always looking to showcase cutting-edge technology to provide moviegoers the best possible experience, and thrilled that our L.A. Live moviegoers will be the first in the country to have this one-of-a-kind movie experience.”

Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw are among the latest movies set to be released for the ICE format. CGR’s in-house postproduction team creates the ambient images for the panels and syncs them to each movie.