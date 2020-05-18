Cine Gear Expo L.A. Canceled Due to "Climate of Uncertainty"

Show organizers on Monday said that 2021's confab will be held June 3-6.

Following the April 22 announcement that Cine Gear Expo L.A. would be moved from June 4-7 to Oct. 1-4 due to COVID-19, the 2020 event has now been canceled. Show organizers on Monday said that 2021's confab will be held June 3-6.

"We have been carefully monitoring city and state mandates, and guidance from public health officials, in hopes of rescheduling. However, the climate of uncertainty persists so we now look ahead to 2021," reads a portion of a statement on its website.

The annual production community event, which includes an equipment exhibition and seminars, will remain at its previously announced venue at The Studios at Paramount.

Programming typically involves panels hosted by organizations including the American Society of Cinematographers and the International Cinematographers Guild.

During Cine Gear's opening reception last year, it presented a legacy lifetime achievement award to veteran cinematographer George Spiro Dibie (Barney Miller), who also served two decades as ICG president.