Cine Gear Expo Moved to October Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The annual production equipment exhibition and seminar series was previously slated to take place in early June.

The dates for the 2020 Cine Gear Expo have been moved from June 4-7 to Oct. 1-4 amid the coronavirus crisis.

The annual production community event, which includes an equipment exhibition and seminars, will remain at its previously announced venue at The Studios at Paramount.

A new schedule hasn't yet been published, but the event's film competition screenings will be held on Oct. 1, its exhibition and seminars will take place on Oct 2-3 and select "master classes" will be held offsite on Oct. 4. In the past, seminars and guest speakers have been hosted by organizations including the American Society of Cinematographers and International Cinematographers Guild.