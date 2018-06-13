CineEurope: Cineworld Inks Deal to Add 100 Cinerama-like ScreenX Auditoriums

Korea's CJ 4DPlex is partnering with Cineworld Group — the parent of cinema chains including Regal and Picturehouse — to open 100 of CJ's Cinerama-like ScreenX theaters in the next few years, the companies revealed Wednesday at CineEurope in Barcelona.

This will place the 270-degree panoramic screening system in Cineworld locations in 10 countries including the U.S. and the U.K.

This marks a major expansion for the technology, as ScreenX is currently installed in 142 auditoriums around the world, including 86 in South Korea, 44 in China, and three in the U.S. (two in L.A. and one in Las Vegas). CJ also intends to open one this summer at a B&B Theatres location in Kansas City. Upcoming ScreenX releases include Ant-Man and the Wasp and Aquaman.

Cineworld previously announced a partnership with CJ to open up to 145 of CJ's 4DX 4D theaters in the U.S and Europe.

"Our relationship with CJ 4DPlex goes beyond accelerating the installation of new 4DX and ScreenX locations around the world, to a shared vision of the future of immersive cinema," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of the Cineworld Group, in a released statement. "We are committed to maintaining a premium moviegoing environment at all of our locations in all regions, and the adoption of the most innovative cinema technologies is key to bringing our customers the best experience possible."