CinemaCon: MediaMation MX4D Expands Global Footprint (Exclusive)

As theater owners confab and CinemaCon kicks off its international Day, Torrance, Calif.-based MediaMation — developers of the MX4D 4D cinema system with effects such as fog and rain — will announce that it is expanding its global footprint from 346 facilities to roughly 400.

In the U.S., that includes an installation at the TCL Chinese Theatre in San Diego’s Gaslamp District, expected to open this summer (there’s already an installation at the Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood), and B&B’s sixth location in Overland Park, Kan. There are roughly a dozen MX4D auditoriums in the U.S..

Additionally, systems are set to open this spring at Filmhouse Cinema's Victoria Island Theatre in Lagos, Nigeria, followed by Filmhouse's Landmark Village in Lagos. In South America, MX4D Motion EFX Auditoriums are now under construction with Muvix Cinemas of Chile. Other international installations set for this year include INOX Theatres' first location in Mumbai. China is a big market for the company, with roughly 250 installations.

The system, which according to MediaMation generates an average upcharge of $8 per ticket, is also in use for esports. Recent theatrical releases that took advantage of the 4D system includes Warner Brother's Aquaman and Disney/Marvel's Captain Marvel.

According to CEO Howard Kiedaisch, upcoming titles include Disney'Marvel's Avengers: Endgame and Lionsgate's John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. "We are big believers in the idea that to get people to come out of their home, you need to make it an exciting experience," he said.

MediaMation's MX4D, which is co-owned and part of the Luxin Rio Group of China, along with London-based Arts Alliance Media and France-based Volfoni, is exhibiting this week at CinemaCon.