Cinematographer Robert Richardson Denies He Is Shooting 'The Batman'

But the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' DP admits he'd like to lens a Batman or Superman movie.

Cinematographer Robert Richardson is denying news that he is set to shoot The Batman.

Reports spread Wednesday on genre movie news sites that director Matt Reeves had tapped the three-time Oscar-winner for the job.

"I'm not shooting The Batman. ... I have never met with Matt Reeves," Richardson told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview Thursday for an upcoming Behind the Screen podcast about his latest film, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"I woke up this morning to a slew of text messages, 'Congratulations, I didn't know you were shooting Batman.' I was highly perplexed," he said. "The closest part of reality is that when Ben Affleck was going to direct, I was going to shoot. But I don't know how that got moved into this space."

The veteran DP has won Oscars for JFK, The Aviator and Hugo. Asked later in the conversation if there was a genre he'd still like to explore, Richardson responded with a laugh. "I actually liked the idea that I was doing Batman ... I was like, 'Oh, yeah.'"

He added that when Affleck was attached to helm with Richardson as a DP, "I thought, "Finally, I get to do a Batman movie.' I think that would be a lot of fun — whether Batman, or I have always wanted to shoot Superman. ... He was one of my favorite characters growing up."

Warner Bros.' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, is slated for a June 25, 2021, release.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino's 1969 Los Angeles-set comedy-drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, bows July 26.