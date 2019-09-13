Cinematographer Roger Deakins Featured in 'Behind the Screen' Podcast

The Oscar-winner discusses his work on 'The Goldfinch' and his inspirations.

Roger Deakins, one of Hollywood's most respected cinematographers, talks about his work on Warner Bros.' The Goldfinch in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen series.

Deakins famously won an Oscar for Blade Runner 2049 after 13 previous nominations for films including The Shawshank Redemption, The Man Who Wasn't There, No Country for Old Men, Fargo and Skyfall.

Director John Crowley's The Goldfinch is based on the 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name that follows protagonist Theo, who survived a terrorist attack at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art when he was 13. Oakes Fegley plays the young Theo and Ansel Elgort plays the character as an adult.

The movie was made on location in New York, New Mexico and Amsterdam.

Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter's tech editor Carolyn Giardina, Behind the Screen features conversations with directors, cinematographers, editors and other artists behind the making of motion pictures and episodic series.

Hear it all below on Behind the Screen — and be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an exciting episode.