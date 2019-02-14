Cinematographers Guild President Calls Oscars Plans "Humiliating"

"This is a collaborative process and this change appears to elevate certain crafts above others," writes Steven Poster.

Steven Poster, president of International Cinematographer Guild, today called the Academy's decision to present four Oscar categories during commercial breaks "humiliating" and “extremely disheartening."

While taped versions of the winner's acceptance speeches will air later in the Feb. 24 broadcast, Poster, issued a statement in which he said, "this change appears to elevate certain crafts above others."

Cinematography is one of four categories affected — along with film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action shorts.

Poster said that he'd contacted Academy president John Bailey, who is himself a cinematographer, who assured him that all the nominees will be "noted" during the board, but Poster said that's "not the same."

Poster's complete statement reads, “This decision is extremely disheartening. As Matt Loeb, international president of the IATSE, said, 'these below-the-line crafts including cinematographers, editors and hair and makeup stylists, are the very core of movie-making.' I immediately reached out to Academy president John Bailey, a member of our own guild, who assured me that all of the nominees would be ‘noted’ during the broadcast. It’s not the same. This is a collaborative process and this change appears to elevate certain crafts above others. People wait their entire lives to receive an Oscar in front of millions and it is humiliating to have that moment reduced to an afterthought.”

Separately, an open letter to the Academy and the Oscars producers has been signed by members of numerous Academy branches, including such prominent cinematographers as Roger Deakins, Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki and Robert Richardson, urging the Academy to reverse its decision.

The Academy responded on Wednesday with a letter to members, defending its plan to present four awards during commercial breaks, followed by taped excerpts later in the show, in order to save time on the broadcast.