Cineworld Will Add 79 4D Screens in the U.S.

It announced a deal with CJ 4Dplex, Monday at CinemaCon.

Cineworld has inked a deal with Seoul-headquartered 4D cinema developer CJ 4DPLEX to expand its 4D cinema footprint in the U.S. and Europe. CJ is the maker of 4DX, a theater system that incorporates 4D effects incuding motion, rain and wind.

Monday at theater owners confab CinemaCon, Cineworld revealed that it will add 4DX branded 4D cinema system to 79 Regal Entertainment locations in the U.S and 20 Cineworld Cinemas and Cinema City theatres across Europe and the Middle East.

In the U.S., the Regal expansion includes theaters in Atlanta, Chicago, Jacksonville, Honolulu, Philadelphia, Houston, Irvine, Nashville, Miami and San Diego.

With this deal, Cineworld's total 4DX footprint will grown to 145 auditoriums worldwide.