Company 3 Expands Into Hollywood With 'Roma' Colorist Steven J. Scott

Company 3, the Santa Monica-headquartered post house responsible for color grading films including the recent hits A Star is Born and Crazy Rich Asians, is expanding its Los Angeles footprint with a new Hollywood location overseen by CEO Stefan Sonnenfeld and recently named executive vp and senior finishing artist Steven J. Scott.

This boutique space marks the first phase of a planned larger presence in the Hollywood area, more accessible to Eastside and Valley-based clients. Scott described it as temporary while Company 3 looks for a larger space.

Sonnenfeld (A Star is Born) and Scott are among Hollywood’s leading colorists. Scott uses the term “finishing artist” as his approach to postproduction includes color and integrated VFX to further refine imagery — as was the case with his recent work on Roma, which has been described as extensive by director Alfonso Cuaron.

Next up for Scott is Avengers: Endgame (he's a go-to talent at Marvel with nearly 20 credits from the studio) and Jon Favreau's The Lion King. Scott—who recently joined Company 3 from Technicolor—has an extensive list of credits including Cuaron’s Gravity, as well as Birdman and The Revenant; all three won Oscars in cinematography for Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki.

At Company 3's new Hollywood location, Scott works in a digital intermediate theater primarily using Autodesk’s Lustre. The facility also offers Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve and Autodesk’s Flame, available for features and TV. The rooms are connected to the Company 3 business, which in addition to Santa Monica, includes bases in Atlanta, New York and London.

Also working out of the Hollywood space are Doug Spilatro — who came from Technicolor and recently took on the newly-created position of vp, visual effects (referring to VFX in finishing, such as wire removal or digital cosmetics, not hero VFX work) — and finishing artists Charles Bunnag and Adam Nazarenko, both of whom also previously worked at Technicolor.

Noting that the industry is evolving fast, Sonnenfeld said this growth represents how Company 3 "continues the process of re-imagining the entire concept of what post production means, creatively and technically. ... These major additions to our roster and infrastructure will go a long way towards our goal of continuing Company 3’s role as a major force in the industry.”